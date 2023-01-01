Step into the magical world of Swarovski: charming jewelry, elegant watches and sparkling crystal creations commemorate the brand's tradition and craftsmanship. Swarovski is an Austrian producer of glass based in Wattens, Austria, and has existed as a family-owned business since its founding in 1895 by Daniel Swarovski.

Website: swarovski.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Swarovski. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.