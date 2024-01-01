Top Swag Hut Alternatives
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Build highly differentiated and tailor made campaigns to connect deeply with your buyers throughout the customer lifecycle journey and drive more ROI of your sales and marketing dollar investments with Sendoso Direct Marketing Automation Platform.
PFL
pfl.com
At PFL, we specialize in creating data-driven direct mail that delivers authentic moments and amplifies growth for organizations. With a proven track record of success for some of the biggest brands in the world, we bring the measurement, personalization, and predictability you expect from digital m...
Kotis Design
kotisdesign.com
We’re an industry-leading swag provider and a technology partner that offers a scalable eCommerce platform to help brands create, sell, and ship swag all around the world. From HR teams to sales and marketing sequences, we help integrate and distribute swag within your workflow. We make swag that pe...
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a global gifting platform that thoughtfully sources gifts, automates when they’re sent and handles all logistics from start to finish. We help brands build loyalty and increase retention by way of better, faster and easier corporate gifting. Book a demo or speak with one of our gifting expe...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU creates exceptional product experiences that help elevate your brand. We design, source, manufacture, and distribute quality personalised products.... and boy are we quick. We pride ourselves on being your go-to partner for all your custom swag needs in Europe. We offer a wide range of high-...
Swageazy
swageazy.com
Swageazy is India’s leading corporate gift management platform which simplifies the hassles of curation, procurement, printing and fulfillment of corporate and event swag. An easy-to-use and industry-agnostic solution trusted by 300+ enterprise businesses like Coursera, LinkedIn, Amazon, Wipro, Phon...
commonsku
commonsku.com
commonsku is software specifically designed for the promotional products industry. It's a CRM, Order Management, and eCommerce platform wrapped up in one sophisticated hub. With software that intuitively connects distributors and suppliers, commonsku is like a breath of fresh air for your team.
Museema
museema.com
Company swag stores that make life easy We create stores that engage employees and save you time View Example Learn more Trusted by companies who know swag Why company swag stores? Employees choose the company branded swag they want to wear No more collecting sizes and addresses for your team Give e...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift is a gifting platform that was developed for ongoing programatic gifting in mind. Shop, store, and set up everything once, then drive engagement in minutes. Our solution was formed around 3 pillars - a huge variety of products to ensure recipient satisfaction, advanced technology and ...
Inkwell Global Marketing
inkwellusa.com
Inkwell Global Marketing is a full service merchandise agency. We streamline and simplify the procurement, storage and distribution of corporate merchandise. Our industry leading platform allows users to check their inventory, ship merchandise and integrate with third party systems and apps to autom...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp is the only End to End Swag Management Platform. We believe that swag is incredibly powerful, but also incredibly overcomplicated to use. Everything we do is centered around making the process of creating and shipping swag as simple as possible. Our platform gives you the power to manage prod...
AXOMO
axomo.com
AXOMO is a swag management solution designed to offer rewards that make a lasting impression. Research shows that 52% of branded gear is re-gifted or thrown away in 30 days - your people (and the planet) deserve better. Our brand store platform is tailored to improve sustainability initiatives and b...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium makes global group gifting, rewards, and swag simple and personal, no matter the scale or distance. We let your recipients all over the world pick what they want and where to send it, eliminating guesswork and maximizing the impact of each exchange. Whether you’re thanking clients or onboard...
Postal
postal.com
Founded in 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California, Postal is the leading Offline Engagement Platform that serves over 600 B2B customers like Outreach, Yelp, Cisco Meraki, Seismic, and Fivetran. Postal enables customers to create meaningful and impactful human connections with prospects, partners, custo...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses build relationships, accelerate sales, and increase brand awareness through personalized gifts. Marketing, Sales, and Customer Teams use Alyce to open the door to new business and nurture and reward loyal customers throughout their lifecy...
Reachdesk
reachdesk.com
Reachdesk enables B2B companies to deliver the moments that matter at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting. Through Reachdesk companies can deliver gifts and direct mail that build deeper connections with customers, prospects and employees at the click of a button. Our integrations to y...
Printfection
printfection.com
Printfection is a swag management platform that simplifies the buying, managing, and distribution of swag and branded merchandise. Customers like Zendesk, BetterHelp, Hinge, and Gusto use us to easily ship swag to customers, leads, employees, and events. This supports your ABM efforts and we can sav...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows...