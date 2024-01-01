Top SVG Viewer Alternatives

Figma

figma.com

Figma is a vector graphics editor and prototyping tool which is primarily web-based, with additional offline features enabled by desktop applications for macOS and Windows. The Figma Mirror companion apps for Android and iOS allow viewing Figma prototypes on mobile devices. The feature set of Figma ...

Penpot

penpot.app

Penpot is the first Open Source design and prototyping platform meant for cross-domain teams. Non dependent on operating systems, Penpot is web based and works with open web standards (SVG). For all and empowered by the community.

Boxy SVG

boxy-svg.com

Boxy SVG is a vector graphics editor for creating illustrations, as well as logos, icons, and other elements of graphic design. It is primarily focused on editing drawings in the SVG file format. The program is available as both a web app and a desktop application for Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and ...

Vecta

vecta.io

Vecta is a real time, collaborative SVG editor with a powerful Javascript based plugin system, for teams. Easily extend and automate, or create flowcharts, UML, network, isometric and web diagrams with thousands of included symbols. Export to multiple formats and resolution, including PNG, JPG and m...

Vectorpea

vectorpea.com

Vectorpea Online Vector Editor lets you edit vector graphics, AI, SVG and PDF files!

