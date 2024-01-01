Top SuperPhone Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Sideline
sideline.com
Access your Sideline phone number from any device for online messaging. With Web Messaging, you can stay connected with SMS texting from the comfort of your desktop.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Textline
textline.com
Make business personal with a fast, friendly, and convenient business SMS channel for modern support and sales teams. Create stronger customer relationships with two-way communication on the most secure business text messaging platform. We empower thousands of companies including 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Tu...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Heymarket
heymarket.com
Heymarket is an exceptionally intuitive business text solution for secure and reliable texting between your employees and customers. Quickly and easily send personalized text messages at scale that get fast responses and keep customers engaged. Manage all your business SMS and text conversations in ...
EZ Texting
eztexting.com
EZ Texting provides easy-to-use, self-service mass texting services to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue through proactive outreach and engagement. Our texting solutions, including Keywords, Picture Messaging and T...
Text-Em-All
text-em-all.com
Text-Em-All is a purpose-driven mass messaging service that prioritizes a positive impact on the community, delivering personalized, informational, and emergency messages to large groups. The company fosters a strong culture and values, focusing on greatness over growth and putting people above prof...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
SimpleTexting
simpletexting.com
Send mass text alerts. Provide customer service. Create automated campaigns. SimpleTexting’s powerful text marketing features let you do it all. There’s a reason that Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofits, healthcare providers, churches, and other organizations use SimpleTexting to rea...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
TextMagic
textmagic.com
Text Message Marketing Software for Business. Transform customer experiences with our easy-to-use text messaging marketing software. Send notifications, alerts, reminders, confirmations, and SMS marketing campaigns anytime, anywhere.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Avochato
avochato.com
In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer sup...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Textdrip
textdrip.com
There was a great need in the sales industry for a better business texting platform. Response rates with traditional texting platforms were extremely low because bulk messages were getting throttled or blocked by carriers. We created Textdrip.com to provide a business texting platform with the best ...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Acumbamail
acumbamail.com
Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.
Salesmsg
salesmessage.com
Two-way business texting software makes it easy to send and receive text messages online. Sign up for your 14-day trial.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Burst SMS
burstsms.com
Burst SMS is an online SMS text messaging service, offering SMS marketing campaigns, SMS appointment reminders, SMS integrations and an SMS API.