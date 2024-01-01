Top SuperAnnotate Alternatives

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...

FaceCheck.ID

FaceCheck.ID

facecheck.id

Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.

Appen

Appen

appen.com

Unlock Generative AI with Appen. Power exceptional customer experiences with our industry-leading products, depth of expertise and unmatched global team of AI Training Specialists. We’re your trusted data partner, enabling the most innovative companies to execute world-class AI initiatives.

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Bring your data into the era of AI. Reshape how everyone accesses, manages, and acts on data and insights by connecting every data source and analytics service together—on a single, AI-powered platform.

Deep Dream Generator

Deep Dream Generator

deepdreamgenerator.com

Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.

Roboflow

Roboflow

roboflow.com

With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Trusted by world class companies, Scale delivers high quality training data for AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, and more.

Surge AI

Surge AI

surgehq.ai

Train AI on the Richness of Human Language. Build powerful NLP datasets using Surge AI's global data labeling workforce and platform.

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform trusted by world-class organizations to quickly and efficiently launch their initiatives with LLMS, generative AI, and more. Whether your goal is to build AI at low costs and high velocity or use AI technology to automate tasks and find insights, Labelbox can d...

Landing AI

Landing AI

landing.ai

Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Log, organize, compare, register, and share all your ML model metadata in a single place. - Automate and standardize as your modeling team grows - Collaborate on models and results with your team and across the org - Use hosted, deploy on-premises or in a private cloud. Integrate with any MLOps sta...

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...

Muse.ai

Muse.ai

muse.ai

muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.

Supervisely

Supervisely

supervisely.com

Supervisely platform covers entire R&D lifecycle for computer vision. It allows to interate from image annotation to neural networks training 10x faster: * organize image annotation / data management / manipulation within a single platform at scale * integrate custom NNs or user pretrained models f...

SAP

SAP

sap.com

At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...

Humanloop

Humanloop

humanloop.com

The enterprise platform for developing and evaluating LLM applications. Companies like AmexGBT, Duolingo and Gusto use the Humanloop platform to develop robust AI applications, evaluate and fine-tune them. All-in-one platform for NLP Annotation, training and monitoring in one unified platform, powe...

Sama AI

Sama AI

sama.com

Sama is a globally recognized leader in data annotation solutions for enterprise AI models that require the highest accuracy. We are the only computer vision solutions company with an in-house expert workforce using its own enterprise-grade platform. Our mission is to accelerate and advance compute...

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook wit...

V7

V7

v7labs.com

V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.

FaceMRI

FaceMRI

facemri.com

FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create ...

Labellerr

Labellerr

labellerr.com

Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...

DeepAI

DeepAI

deepai.org

Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans

PixLab

PixLab

pixlab.io

PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Rec...

Openlayer

Openlayer

openlayer.com

Openlayer is an evaluation workspace for AI. Startups and Fortune 500s alike use Openlayer to run tests, track and version models, and monitor production requests. The most advanced platform for building high-quality, trustworthy models from the ground up.

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade secur...

Picture to Text

Picture to Text

picturetotext.info

Experience seamless image to text conversion with Picturetotext.info – the easiest way to extract text from images.

