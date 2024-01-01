Top Streem Alternatives
Vectary
vectary.com
Build immersive experiences for the e-commerce website with Vectary Web AR Viewer and a 3D Product Configurator. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all mobile platforms - iOS and Android. Let the website visitors get preview of the product in Augmented reality with one click...
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
Interactive Remote Assistance using Augmented Reality. Take a look at problems in equipment—ranging from plant machinery to servers—at any moment, right from your desk, by accessing a user’s smartphone camera at the remote location.
Vossle
vossle.ai
Vossle is a No-Code WebAR development SaaS platform with which businesses can create augmented reality in under 1 minute. It requires No-app downloads to experience world target, image target-based campaigns, games or face detection-based tryons using Vossle’s core AR+AI engine.
ViewAR
viewar.com
ViewAR SDK will let you utilize all available tracking systems like Wikitude, visionLib, Vuforia, Placenote, 6d.ai, and many more. You can either build apps with an app builder just by styling and filling the app, or you create your own apps using the viewar-api. Check it out at: www.viewar.com
Variant Launch
launchar.app
WebAR on iOS and Android - without an app Launch your AR experience in-browser from any link or QR code with our simple Javascript SDK. Native-quality tracking with no cost per-view. After creating almost 100 AR experiences, we took a long, hard look at the pain-points we felt with existing WebAR se...
MAXST
developer.maxst.com
MAXST AR SDK is an AR application development tool. You can easily build your own AR apps using MAXST AR SDK. Below are the features included in MAXST AR SDK. - Space Tracker - Object Tracker (target: 3D objects sized between 0.3m~1.5m) - Image Tracker (target: 2D images) - Cloud Recognizer (serves ...
Vidinoti
vidinoti.com
Vidinoti offers a user-friendly platform to create, deploy and manage localised Augmented Reality contents .
PlugXR
plugxr.com
PlugXR is a cloud-based platform that enables users to create AR solutions, product visualization and spatial computing experiences without programming skills. The platform simplifies the development process by providing a drag-and-drop interface that enables users to create immersive experiences us...
Onirix
onirix.com
No-code, low code and SDK augmented reality platform that helps you to create, host, publish and share web AR content. Accessible to over 4.5 billions IOS & Android global users and 92.94% of devices worldwide compatibility. Web AR is no app Required, the fastest and most accessible way to experienc...
Ocavu
ocavu.com
Ocavu is your one-stop shop for product visualization and storytelling through 3D and augmented reality. We help brands drive increased sales, awareness, and engagement through our Studio platform. With Studio, you can create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR experiences across different platforms with ...
AUGmentecture
augmentecture.com
AUGmentecture is an augmented reality platform for design collaboration that enables the viewing of 3D models in AR format.
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without...
ARGear
argear.io
ARGear is the SaaS based Augmented Reality Software to help app developers to implement Snapchat like AR features and contents for their own apps. Different from other AR solutions, ARGEAR platform is providing not only all-in-one AR SDK, but over 6,000 AR contents varied from AR stickers to avatars...
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR...
EasyAR SDK
easyar.com
EasyAR Mega provides city-scale AR cloud solution, and empowers culture and tourism, business area, education, industry and many other businesses with flexible acquisition scheme, leading mapping and localization ability and user-friendly toolchain.
Augment
augment.com
Augment is an augmented reality platform that allows user to visualize products in 3D in real environment and in real-time through tablet or smartphone.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo allows support agents to send a link to access customers’ phone cameras to see what they're seeing without having customers install an app. By enabling businesses to see things the way their customers see them, Viewabo empowers customer service teams by delivering a more streamlined diagnosi...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Oculavis
oculavis.de
oculavis SHARE is designed to take customer support for machine manufacturers to the next level. Stop traveling the world for service. Provide machine documentation via Augmented Reality to your end users or connect live to your customers' point of view and solve problems remotely.
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz® is an augmented reality based, remote guidance and Digital workflow system that can be used with a variety of devices including smart glasses to access remote experts and remotely diagnose, assess, and troubleshoot assets in the field. Telepresenz enables real-time, two-way communicatio...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie is a visual remote assistance tool powered by AI, augmented reality (AR), and the Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.). It enables experts to collaborate globally with technicians or customers to assist and guide visually using AR annotations on live video for resolving complex technical issues re...
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers s...
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link is a professional tool for remote communication with customers. Save money and time, and pass on your know-how to the next generation of technicians.