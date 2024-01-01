Top Streem Alternatives

WebCatalog

Vectary

Vectary

vectary.com

Build immersive experiences for the e-commerce website with Vectary Web AR Viewer and a 3D Product Configurator. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all mobile platforms - iOS and Android. Let the website visitors get preview of the product in Augmented reality with one click...

Zoho Lens

Zoho Lens

zoho.com

Interactive Remote Assistance using Augmented Reality. Take a look at problems in equipment—ranging from plant machinery to servers—at any moment, right from your desk, by accessing a user’s smartphone camera at the remote location.

Vossle

Vossle

vossle.ai

Vossle is a No-Code WebAR development SaaS platform with which businesses can create augmented reality in under 1 minute. It requires No-app downloads to experience world target, image target-based campaigns, games or face detection-based tryons using Vossle’s core AR+AI engine.

ViewAR

ViewAR

viewar.com

ViewAR SDK will let you utilize all available tracking systems like Wikitude, visionLib, Vuforia, Placenote, 6d.ai, and many more. You can either build apps with an app builder just by styling and filling the app, or you create your own apps using the viewar-api. Check it out at: www.viewar.com

Variant Launch

Variant Launch

launchar.app

WebAR on iOS and Android - without an app Launch your AR experience in-browser from any link or QR code with our simple Javascript SDK. Native-quality tracking with no cost per-view. After creating almost 100 AR experiences, we took a long, hard look at the pain-points we felt with existing WebAR se...

MAXST

MAXST

developer.maxst.com

MAXST AR SDK is an AR application development tool. You can easily build your own AR apps using MAXST AR SDK. Below are the features included in MAXST AR SDK. - Space Tracker - Object Tracker (target: 3D objects sized between 0.3m~1.5m) - Image Tracker (target: 2D images) - Cloud Recognizer (serves ...

Vidinoti

Vidinoti

vidinoti.com

Vidinoti offers a user-friendly platform to create, deploy and manage localised Augmented Reality contents .

PlugXR

PlugXR

plugxr.com

PlugXR is a cloud-based platform that enables users to create AR solutions, product visualization and spatial computing experiences without programming skills. The platform simplifies the development process by providing a drag-and-drop interface that enables users to create immersive experiences us...

Onirix

Onirix

onirix.com

No-code, low code and SDK augmented reality platform that helps you to create, host, publish and share web AR content. Accessible to over 4.5 billions IOS & Android global users and 92.94% of devices worldwide compatibility. Web AR is no app Required, the fastest and most accessible way to experienc...

Ocavu

Ocavu

ocavu.com

Ocavu is your one-stop shop for product visualization and storytelling through 3D and augmented reality. We help brands drive increased sales, awareness, and engagement through our Studio platform. With Studio, you can create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR experiences across different platforms with ...

AUGmentecture

AUGmentecture

augmentecture.com

AUGmentecture is an augmented reality platform for design collaboration that enables the viewing of 3D models in AR format.

CLDXR

CLDXR

cldxr.com

CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without...

ARGear

ARGear

argear.io

ARGear is the SaaS based Augmented Reality Software to help app developers to implement Snapchat like AR features and contents for their own apps. Different from other AR solutions, ARGEAR platform is providing not only all-in-one AR SDK, but over 6,000 AR contents varied from AR stickers to avatars...

Wikitude

Wikitude

wikitude.com

Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR...

EasyAR SDK

EasyAR SDK

easyar.com

EasyAR Mega provides city-scale AR cloud solution, and empowers culture and tourism, business area, education, industry and many other businesses with flexible acquisition scheme, leading mapping and localization ability and user-friendly toolchain.

Augment

Augment

augment.com

Augment is an augmented reality platform that allows user to visualize products in 3D in real environment and in real-time through tablet or smartphone.

Zapworks

Zapworks

zap.works

Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...

Viewabo

Viewabo

viewabo.com

Viewabo allows support agents to send a link to access customers’ phone cameras to see what they're seeing without having customers install an app. By enabling businesses to see things the way their customers see them, Viewabo empowers customer service teams by delivering a more streamlined diagnosi...

SynergyXR

SynergyXR

synergyxr.com

SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...

Oculavis

Oculavis

oculavis.de

oculavis SHARE is designed to take customer support for machine manufacturers to the next level. Stop traveling the world for service. Provide machine documentation via Augmented Reality to your end users or connect live to your customers' point of view and solve problems remotely.

Telepresenz

Telepresenz

telepresenz.com

Telepresenz® is an augmented reality based, remote guidance and Digital workflow system that can be used with a variety of devices including smart glasses to access remote experts and remotely diagnose, assess, and troubleshoot assets in the field. Telepresenz enables real-time, two-way communicatio...

Trimble Connect

Trimble Connect

connect.trimble.com

Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.

AR Genie

AR Genie

argenie.ai

AR Genie is a visual remote assistance tool powered by AI, augmented reality (AR), and the Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.). It enables experts to collaborate globally with technicians or customers to assist and guide visually using AR annotations on live video for resolving complex technical issues re...

XMReality

XMReality

xmreality.com

XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...

SightCall

SightCall

sightcall.com

SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers s...

Help Lightning

Help Lightning

helplightning.com

Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...

AIRe Link

AIRe Link

aire.link

AIRe Link is a professional tool for remote communication with customers. Save money and time, and pass on your know-how to the next generation of technicians.

