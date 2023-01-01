WebCatalog
Staypia

Staypia

staypia.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Staypia on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Compare 3.16M hotels collected by an AI, and reserve using the lowest price only available at Staypia.

Website: staypia.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Staypia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Smartprix

Smartprix

smartprix.com

FareFirst

FareFirst

farefirst.com

Dohop

Dohop

dohop.is

Flysera

Flysera

flysera.com

Avis

Avis

avis.com

Ovantica

Ovantica

ovantica.com

Shopee Malaysia

Shopee Malaysia

shopee.com.my

eDreams

eDreams

edreams.com

Biscoint

Biscoint

biscoint.io

Travelocity

Travelocity

travelocity.com

Opodo

Opodo

opodo.com

Vendease

Vendease

vendease.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy