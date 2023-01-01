WebCatalogWebCatalog
Squircley

Squircley

squircley.app

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Squircley app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Looking to add some premium squircley goodness to add to your designs? Squircley is all you need to start creating beautiful organic shapes ready to use for logos, icons and background images. The generator exports SVG files which can be copied straight to the clipboard for dropping into your HTML / CSS or downloaded to your computer ready to use in your design software of choice (Figma, Sketch, Framer, XD, etc)

Website: squircley.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Squircley. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

AppIcons AI

AppIcons AI

appicons.ai

SeekLogo

SeekLogo

seeklogo.com

PDFMonkey

PDFMonkey

dashboard.pdfmonkey.io

SVGator

SVGator

app.svgator.com

Pixelied

Pixelied

pixelied.com

Boxy SVG

Boxy SVG

boxy-svg.com

Flaticon

Flaticon

flaticon.com

Vzy Icons

Vzy Icons

icons.vzy.co

Divhunt

Divhunt

divhunt.com

Cloudlayer

Cloudlayer

cloudlayer.io

JSFiddle

JSFiddle

jsfiddle.net

Invoice Generator

Invoice Generator

invoice-generator.com