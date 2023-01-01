Top Spiff Alternatives
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...
Qobra
qobra.co
"Whether you are a CEO or VP of Sales, the sales compensation plan is probably the most powerful tool you have to drive sales strategy." Mark Roberge VP Sales at Hubspot. Qobra allows you to automate the calculation, sharing, validation of your commissions! Stop wasting time with Excel, reduce error...
CaptivateIQ
captivateiq.com
CaptivateIQ is the #1 rated sales commission software designed to bring teams together. We empower teams to run commissions with more accuracy and transparency.
Sales Cookie
salescookie.com
Sales Cookie is an easy to use, cloud-based solution to manage all aspects of your commission program - from participant enrollment to incentive plan design and personal dashboards. Sales Cookie provide capabilities found in enterprise solutions with an SMB-friendly cost and user experience. From in...
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr is a comprehensive platform that keeps your sales teams up-to-date with product knowledge, guarantees uniform messaging during customer interactions, and increases sales at the same time. SmartWinnr is fully integrated with Salesforce.com We use - Gamified KPIs to boost sales - Track ince...
Forma.ai
forma.ai
Forma.ai drives sales performance with accurate, dynamic compensation management and revenue optimization – precisely tailored to your business and your sales model. Our unique augmented intelligence approach delivers consistent, trustworthy incentive data to your sales, finance and payroll teams, s...
ElevateHQ
elevate.so
ElevateHQ is a sales commissions software built for growing sales teams. But we don’t just stop at automating sales commissions. ElevateHQ is designed to upgrade how companies use sales incentives to motivate their employees. We believe great results are only achieved when people are motivated - and...
Everstage
everstage.com
Everstage is the leading Sales Commission Software that helps you drive the right business outcomes through incentives. Sales commissions, despite being a large business expense, is often a revenue lever that is not utilized to its full potential. Everstage helps you uplevel your incentive program a...
QuotaPath
quotapath.com
A radically transparent, end-to-end compensation solution for revenue teams. Commission tracking, comp planning, and incentive motivation done right. Free to try.