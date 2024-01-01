Speck
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: speck.bot
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Speck on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Speck is an AI assistant that helps knowledge workers automate their repetitive web workflows. Our customers use us to save hours on data entry, CRM updates, and LinkedIn outreach. Since our launch 3 weeks ago, we've published Speck on the Chrome Web Store and acquired 17 paying users. Lucas helped build Sweep, an AI junior developer. Raghav won 7 hackathons with LLM agents.
Website: speck.bot
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Speck. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.