WebCatalog
Soupergirl

Soupergirl

thesoupergirl.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Soupergirl on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Changing the world with one bowl at a time. Vegan, plant-based, kosher, and gluten-free soups available. Made with seasonal ingredients.

Website: thesoupergirl.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Soupergirl. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Abillion

Abillion

abillion.com

Must Love

Must Love

must.love

Framer

Framer

framer.com

Under Armour

Under Armour

underarmour.com

Recode

Recode

vox.com

Shop LC

Shop LC

shoplc.com

The Swiss Colony

The Swiss Colony

swisscolony.com

Auvik

Auvik

auth.auvik.com

Scholly

Scholly

search.myscholly.com

We Don't Have Time

We Don't Have Time

app.wedonthavetime.org

Tatcha

Tatcha

tatcha.com

Saie

Saie

saiehello.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy