Somiibo is a premium Social Media marketing and growth service that automates your social media activity to boost your online presence. Somiibo works on a reciprocal relationship basis in that it interacts with other users to acquire social signals from these users. Somiibo acts as your personal marketing agency that promotes your online brand to assist you in your internet marketing process. Somiibo was founded in 2017 by Ian W. and currently has 3 wonderful employees to keep it running!

