Softcatalà Traductor
softcatala.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Softcatalà Traductor app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
TranslatorTranslator Catalan <> {Spanish, English, Portuguese, French} based on Apertium technology.
Website: softcatala.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Softcatalà Traductor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.