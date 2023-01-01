Soffront offers an award-winning CRM and marketing platform and fully managed marketing services. For over 25 years, Soffront has helped thousands of businesses establish their brand, generate more leads, and close more sales. Soffront gives customers access to an expert marketing team that works as their own extended team. Managed marketing services offered include website design, SEO, digital advertising, and social marketing services. The Soffront platform is entirely web-based, with no need to install anything and includes lead management, email and social marketing, reputation management, sales prospecting and forecasting, customer service, and more. The platform can be configured with drag-and-drop tools, instead of programming or needing external IT knowledge.

