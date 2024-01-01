WebCatalog

SocketLabs

SocketLabs

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: socketlabs.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SocketLabs on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technology, reporting, and support resources available to maximize the success of your email. Looking for a simple, headache-free experience? We’ve struck just the right balance between a feature-rich outgoing mail delivery solution, an easy-to-use dashboard interface, and an even easier setup. You can be set up and running in minutes. Our proprietary email server technology, advanced analytics, and personalized customer support are what help SocketLabs deliver the ultimate customer experience. Our products and services ensure that you can: - Get your important marketing and transactional email to the inbox - Gain highly detailed visual insights into the performance of your email across all KPIs - Access our Email Delivery Experts if a problem does arise - Save time and money by utilizing the efficient and reliable SocketLabs email infrastructure - Capture and store email in the comfort of our highly secure and compliant email system At SocketLabs, we know how vital email is to your business, that’s why perfecting “the science of hitting the inbox” is our passion.

Categories:

Business
Email Tracking Software
Email Deliverability Tools
Email Marketing Software
Transactional Email Software

Website: socketlabs.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SocketLabs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Bigin

Bigin

bigin.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

You Might Also Like

SparkPost

SparkPost

developers.sparkpost.com

HandySends

HandySends

handysends.com

Turbosmtp

Turbosmtp

serversmtp.com

Retention Science

Retention Science

retentionscience.com

lockrMail

lockrMail

lockrmail.com

Jango Mail

Jango Mail

jangomail.com

Inboxy

Inboxy

inboxy.io

Olivraison

Olivraison

olivraison.com

SMSCountry

SMSCountry

smscountry.com

Five9

Five9

five9.com

MailMonitor

MailMonitor

mailmonitor.com

Shocklogic

Shocklogic

shocklogic.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.