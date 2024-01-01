Top Sniply Alternatives
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Elementor
elementor.com
Elementor is a dynamic drag and drop website building platform. Used to create 4.6% of all the world's websites, Elementor helps web creators build stunning, comprehensive WordPress websites, without any need for code. With hundreds of widgets, integrations, website templates, and design tools, Elem...
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Beacons
beacons.ai
Create a free, beautiful, and highly customizable link in bio website with Beacons. Join over 2 million creators around the world and set up your easy-to-use link in bio site in minutes to build your brand, grow your audience, and monetize your content. Connect your fans to all of your content fro...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com is the original URL shortener that shortens your unwieldly links into more manageable and useable URLs.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 an...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just...
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and g...
Onelink.to
onelink.to
With onelink.to you get one short link or QR code to your app no matter if it's on Apple AppStore, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Store and many more. Instead of printing several QR codes or having several separate links to each app store, you only need one short link or QR code. Works o...
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
Do everything with one platform. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.
Pixel
pxl.to
Customize dynamic QR codes, short links, and microsites to engage your audience and connect them with the right information. Manage, edit, and track every click and scan with Pixel. A URL shortener built with server-less technology to help you grow without the looming concern of downtime or click li...
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers mark...