Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Smilebox on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Smilebox, a division of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI), provides animated online cards, invitations, and slideshows.

Website: smilebox.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Smilebox. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.