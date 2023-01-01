Top SmartWinnr Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
KOHO
koho.ca
The ultimate way to get instant cash back. Earn 0.5% cash back on all purchases and up to 10% cash back when you shop online or in-store with our partners.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a “yes” from everyone, it’s where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that’s fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home. TalentLMS makes it easy to pr...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relatio...
WorkRamp
workramp.com
WorkRamp is the Learning Cloud built for the modern enterprise. Through self-guided learning modules, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification paths, WorkRamp allows teams to build customized learning experiences at scale for employees, customers, and partners. With WorkRamp, t...
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Anaplan
anaplan.com
Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using its proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterpris...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
sales-i
sales-i.com
sales-i is an award-winning data driven revenue optimisation platform designed for manufacturing, wholesaler, and distribution businesses who want to improve the performance of their sales function, but don't get the customer visibility they need. - Alert your sales team to hidden, easy-to-close opp...
Pipeliner CRM
pipelinersales.com
The Best CRM, all About Sales! Sales enablement tool, a simple, winning formula. Focus on pipeline management, sales process & analytics to maximize revenue.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders...
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...
Spiff
spiff.com
A spiff, or spiv is slang for an immediate bonus for a sale. Typically, spiffs are paid, either by a manufacturer or employer, directly to a salesperson for selling a specific product. It is sometimes given as SPIF or SPIFF with invented words to fit the letters, but these are not the origin (see ...
Celonis
celonis.cloud
Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world’s largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies w...
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance review software that incorporates elements of employee engagement. It is simple yet flexible & powerful enough to work with fast growing companies of all sizes. Request a demo!
Cloudapps
cloudapps.com
CloudApps Revenue Intelligence turns your CRM into a full funnel revenue engine. We are a Salesforce AppExchange Partner. Our co-founders helped build Salesforce. And we've developed a revenue intelligence platform that harnesses the most advanced AI deep-learning capabilities to take your Salesforc...
Kixie
kixie.com
Ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting for sales teams that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...
Jedox
jedox.com
Planning your business with better insights and decisions. Accelerate planning, forecasting and reporting through automation and predictive analytics in one unified solution. Jedox provides you with a flexible platform for enterprise performance management. Automate repetitive tasks, strengthen col...
Coach Simple
coachsimple.net
Your Coaching is Unique Standout from the rest. Coach Simple helps you deliver customized content and unique coaching programs to your sales and business clients. One powerful sales coaching platform to keep your coaching simple.
Brainshark
brainshark.com
Brainshark’s data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ...
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram the gamification tool that increases motivation and team achievements. Keep your team goal-oriented and celebrate great performance together.
Leaderboarded
leaderboarded.com
Make your own leaderboard online! Easy tool for the motivation of a team. Simple in use - great in presentation of the scores. Choose Leaderborded
Goals.com
goals.com
Goals.com is a simple, easy solution for sales performance management and managing team production. Built upon the premise that busy sales leaders and busy sales teams need a quick, accurate picture of the essential metrics and tools to help drive more sales, Goals.com provides intuitive software th...
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit is a just-in-time learning platform built for how we learn at work today. It delivers training and guidance when and where teams need to navigate new processes, technologies, and methodologies, without disrupting productivity. Spekit sits on top of any web-based application and integrates wit...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...