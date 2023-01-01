Top SmartMessage Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Bui...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Marketing automation software for faster business growth. Zoho MarketingHub is an all-in-one marketing automation software that helps you successfully manage your marketing activities across multiple channels. Generate more leads, convert them to customers, and retain them longer.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relatio...
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with cu...
Drip
drip.com
Drip is a marketing automation platform that helps growing ecommerce brands drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty. Drip equips 30.000+ ecommerce marketers with powerful tools to understand and market to their customers. You will turn all your customer data into dynamic segments in Drip, and engag...
Sendcloud
sendcloud.com
Automate your shipping process while offering the best delivery experience. Easily connect to 80+ carriers via the leading shipping software.
Ontraport
ontraport.com
Ontraport is a no-code business software that empowers service businesses to systemize and scale. Ontraport manages and automates the entire buying cycle, resulting in faster growth while freeing up business owners and teams to deliver more customer value. Ontraport’s full set of marketing, sales an...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Mautic
mautic.org
Mautic is an open source cross-channel campaign management software solution designed to enable users to build email, nurture campaigns, personalize messages, execute A/B tests, and measure results. The open source product is community supported.
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling pro...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
Activepieces
activepieces.com
Activepieces is a no-code workflow automation builder that lets you automate your organization's department from marketing to sales and operations. For example, you can receive Slack notifications about payments on Stripe.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms:...
BenchmarkONE
hatchbuck.com
BenchmarkONE helps businesses grow with sales and marketing software. We're the all-in-one solution for CRM, email marketing, and marketing automation - built for the way you work. Reach customers and drive revenue with our easy-to-use SaaS platform.
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many ...
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Springbot
springbot.com
Springbot is the ultimate all-in-one solution for small eCommerce businesses. Our platform simplifies your marketing efforts: helping you focus on site traffic, engage with shoppers, and measure revenue throughout the entire funnel. With pre-made templates, easy drag-and-drop editors, and automated ...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
Sugar Market
salesfusion.com
Sugar Market is an all-in-one marketing automation solution built to work for marketing mavericks. With a curated toolset that includes highly intuitive campaign builders, advanced automation, and superior reporting, we focus on what matters most to marketers—streamlining campaign creation, understa...
Vero
getvero.com
Email and push notification platform that lets you harness the power of your data to create message and product experiences that deliver your customers more value - email communications that are a true extension of your product. Vero enables engineering, product, and marketing teams to collaborate o...
Encharge
encharge.io
Behavior emails meet marketing automation. Send emails based on what people do on your website and automate your marketing process across the user journey. The first marketing automation platform for startups and digital businesses that integrates with the apps you use.
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geogr...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
ConvergeHub
convergehub.com
ConvergeHub is an enterprise-grade CRM, with Sales, Marketing, Support and Billing, for managing all customer related activities from one unified platform. It is a high-horsepower business-growth platform built for small and mid-size businesses. You can use ConvergeHub to accomplish all customer rel...
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Your Online Business Made Easy - Create, market & launch online without hiring a team of copywriters, web developers, designers or system integrators!
Clientify
clientify.com
The CRM that helps you convert more contacts into customers. Simple, powerful and in your language. Organize your sales, digital marketing and commercial team with the favorite platform of thousands of Latin companies around the world.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Launch omni channel marketing campaigns across Web,Mobile, email & SMS. Use push notifications & In-App Messaging with ease. Plumb5 is a real time Customer Engagement platform helping marketers to retain user engagement and win back users through smart marketing strategies. AI enabled Marketing Aut...
Maropost
maropost.com
Email Marketing, SMS, Mobile, Journeys and Ecommerce - All the tools to scale and simplify the way you connect, market and sell to your customers!
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
Introducing La Growth Machine, the first multi-channel prospecting platform that allows you to engage in conversations with potential customers on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter. With La Growth Machine, you can: - Import leads from LinkedIn or a CSV file to easily manage your prospecting efforts. - En...