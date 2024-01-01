Smart Assessor is the market leader in outstanding e-portfolio technology, tracking progression throughout the learning journey for apprenticeship standards, traineeships, NVQs, AEBs, SQAs, commercial courses and much more. Smart Assessor comes ‘out of the box’ with both framework qualifications and standards which can easily be adapted to design bespoke employer courses. Smart Assessor e-portfolio is used by apprentices, employers, assessors, mentors, trainers, quality assurers and managers to track progression of knowledge, skills and behaviours, managing 20% off the job training, monitoring gateway assessments eliminating paper portfolios with Ofsted audit compliance dashboards. Award-winning online portfolio for learners to work with their assessors, mentors and teachers to complete their course paper-free. Learners can evidence their skills, knowledge and behaviours which is electronically reviewed by their assessors and employers. Employer standards track progress through gateways to end-point assessment, frameworks tracks unit progression ensuring successful timely completions. Key features include electronic forms, digital signatures, offline apps, smart web conference rooms, digital evidence library, online resources, learner-centric activities, online interactive learning plan, employer dashboard, gateway manager, course templates, internal quality assurance sampling plans, review scheduler, skills scan, EILP, progress maps and many more rich features to make your delivery outstanding.

