Smarketing Cloud
Website: smarketingcloud.com
Smarketing Cloud is a single sophisticated Sales & Marketing Platform for smart marketers and advertisers. Our platform delivers real-time omnichannel marketing and campaign optimization with predictive analytics and big data management technologies.
