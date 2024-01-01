Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Slingshot on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.

Website: getslingshot.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slingshot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.