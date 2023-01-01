Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SlideShare on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Discover, Share, and Present presentations and infographics with the world’s largest professional content sharing community.

Website: slideshare.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SlideShare. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.