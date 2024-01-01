Top Sleeknote Alternatives
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Elementor
elementor.com
Elementor is a dynamic drag and drop website building platform. Used to create 4.6% of all the world's websites, Elementor helps web creators build stunning, comprehensive WordPress websites, without any need for code. With hundreds of widgets, integrations, website templates, and design tools, Elem...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce is a Canadian software company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The company produces landing pages for websites, and is the host of the annual Call to Action Conference.
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage con...
Poptin
poptin.com
Poptin helps website owners to convert more visitors into leads, subscribers, and sales using beautiful popups and forms. You can easily create website pop ups and embedded forms using our templates and drag and drop editor, and trigger and target them the way you want (including exit intent, time d...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms:...
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sal...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
Hello Bar
hellobar.com
Use Hello Bar’s lead generation tools (see: pop-ups) to generate leads, grow your email list, build your social media following, and reduce cart abandonment to enhance your revenue. With over 500,000 digital marketers, entrepreneurs, and bloggers using Hello Bar, and Forbes Top Ten Digital Marketer ...
POWR
powr.io
POWR is the easy way to grow your business online without a web developer. Centralized access to 60+ website apps, all with no code. Increase quality leads for both marketing and sales. Improve conversions in record time. Support your customers thoroughly both organically and through social channels...
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is the all-in-one business platform for experienced creators, coaches, and experts to monetize their knowledge and services online. The platform includes everything you need to market and sell digital products–like email marketing, membership sites, pages, and checkouts. Forecast, automate, a...
Optinly
optinly.com
Optinly is a goal-based popup plugin that has been built with the aim to make the lead acquiring process seamless. Optinly can also be used to reduce cart abandonment, get customer feedback, increase cart value and there are a whole lot of other things you can do with this plugin. What makes this pl...
OptinMonster
optinmonster.com
Convert and Monetize Your Website Traffic Stop losing visitors! Instantly grow your email list, get more leads and increase sales with the #1 most powerful conversion optimization toolkit in the world.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Experience the most creative and compliant way to collect data directly from consumers. Create fun, engaging, interactive experiences that drive more sales, fuel engagement, and capture the valuable first-party data.
Evidence.io
evidence.io
Evidence.io provides that same powerful, real-time social proof to websites. After an easy, 4-minute setup, site visitors can see real-time notifications of current website visitors, recent purchases, booked appointments, or any other positive engagement that can help increase buyer confidence and b...
Nextsale
nextsale.io
Nextsale is a conversion platform providing a set of tools for e-commerce owners to create Social Proof, grow Email & SMS lists, promote special offers, and reduce site abandonment with targeted on-site widgets.
Claspo
claspo.io
Claspo is a pop-up creation platform that is launched to set the new industry standards. Its comprehensive drag-and-drop interface leads you through the creation and customization of widgets and allows you to fulfill any ideas in your creatives. There are more efficient ways of customer acquisition ...
Popup Maker
popupmaker.com
Popup Maker is the perfect marketing tool that will bring a guaranteed income to your eCommerce business. Implement different popup elements of Popup Maker to have the best targeting tools for a better conversion on your site.
Qualzz
qualzz.com
What is Qualzz? Qualzz is a conversion optimization tool that turns your online traffic into sales. It is an efficient tool to Increase Online Revenue, Collect Email Signups, Generate Leads and Increase conversion rates. Qualzz allows you to design beautiful pop-ups in few clicks through drag & drop...
Picreel
picreel.com
Picreel is an advanced and easy-to-use popup builder that helps businesses convert website visitors into customers. Its advanced targeting and segmentation capabilities allow users to create custom popups, including exit and mobile popups, using the intuitive drag-and-drop popup builder. Picreel is ...
Wisepops
wisepops.com
Wisepops is the first onsite marketing platform to engage, convert and retain your website visitors. Wisepops' onsite marketing platform helps you to engage with the people who matter most: your website visitors. Wisepops offers an end-to-end platform to help all types of online brands deliver a per...
Social Proofy
socialproofy.io
Easily create social proof notifications. Widgets can help increase product sales and leads. With Social Proofy, you can easily add social proof notifications to your store, target different users, collect emails, or use chat widgets. You can solve multiple problems using a single app with widgets p...
Popupsmart
popupsmart.com
Popupsmart is a no-code tool to increase e-commerce sales, build email lists, and engage with your visitors in just 5 minutes.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting...
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-pa... Show More ty data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more ...
ConvertFlow
convertflow.com
ConvertFlow is the all-in-one funnel builder for ecommerce. Create, test, and personalize popups, forms, quizzes, product recommendations, landing pages, and more - no coding or developers needed. BEFORE CONVERTFLOW: Your conversion funnel is a chaotic mess of apps, plugins, scripts & zaps. It's not...
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you t...
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Webs...
Convertful
convertful.com
Convertful is the highest-rated lead capture software for converting your users into new email subscribers or sales.
Growmatik
growmatik.ai
Growmatik is a cross-channel marketing tool that can help you automate and personalize your entire marketing from one dashboard. Using this tool you can uncover your customer journey, segment your users using industry-leading filtering system, create and manage automations visually without any code,...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
Fomo
fomo.com
Fomo is a social proof marketing tool that helps entrepreneurs gain credibility online. We offer high value revenue generation through low barrier to entry, which means low cost and resources to you in order to see immediate return. We work with customers across various verticals to help them conver...
Landingi
landingi.com
The platform offers multiple solutions to support marketers at every step of marketing campaign creation using landing pages: from design, through the campaign's launch, integration, optimization, to conversion. Landingi platform has an incredibly intuitive, pixel-perfect drag & drop editor where yo...
Ortto
ortto.com
Autopilot is now Ortto. Ortto, the world’s first complete marketing automation and analytics platform, empowers marketers to execute impressive campaigns that drive business growth. By combining the powerful tools into one platform that's supercharged with AI, teams finally benefit from their market...
Recart
recart.com
Using Recart, e-commerce businesses can grow their SMS and Messenger lists 20x faster and cheaper. Send personalized, conversational messages at every stage of the customer journey: abandoned cart, receipts, shipping notifications, product recommendations, and one-off promotions with almost 100% ope...
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party dat...
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform helping marketers of any expertise captivate and grow their audience. With more than 20 years of unrivaled customer success, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations that produce tangible results. Their focus on approachable solutions has hel...
Proof Pulse
useproof.com
Proof's first product, Pulse, helps online business increase their leads and sales by showing real-time social proof. Visitors will see notifications on the page when other people sign up or purchase. Seeing this builds trust and confidence with the visitor, which leads to higher conversions. Across...