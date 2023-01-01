Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Skykit on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Skykit is a leading provider of cloud-based workplace experience solutions that help organizations drive sales, communicate with employees, and connect with customers. The company’s CMS platform enables users to push customized content to any number of digital signage displays, while its workplace experience products streamline meeting room scheduling, desk booking, and visitor management. Skykit Control takes Mobile Device Management to a new level, enabling customers to control their devices securely and easily.

Website: skykit.com

