SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and display real-time trending products with one easy-to-use interface. The platform also provides ecommerce and merchandisers with actionable analytics and a versatile toolset.

Categories:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

