Simple Icons is a collection of free SVG icons for popular brands and services. It provides a large library of over 3,195 icons that can be easily used in a variety of projects. The icons are available for download in SVG, colored SVG, and PDF formats. The website also includes brand guidelines for some of the icons, providing guidance on proper usage and guidelines.

Website: simpleicons.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Simple Icons. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.