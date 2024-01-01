Simple Icons

Simple Icons

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: simpleicons.org

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Simple Icons on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Simple Icons is a collection of free SVG icons for popular brands and services. It provides a large library of over 3,195 icons that can be easily used in a variety of projects. The icons are available for download in SVG, colored SVG, and PDF formats. The website also includes brand guidelines for some of the icons, providing guidance on proper usage and guidelines.

Website: simpleicons.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Simple Icons. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Flaticon

Flaticon

flaticon.com

UXWing

UXWing

uxwing.com

SeekLogo

SeekLogo

seeklogo.com

iconfont

iconfont

iconfont.cn

Noun Project

Noun Project

thenounproject.com

Sketchpad

Sketchpad

sketch.io

SVG Repo

SVG Repo

svgrepo.com

IconScout

IconScout

iconscout.com

VectorWiki

VectorWiki

vectorwiki.com

Vzy Icons

Vzy Icons

icons.vzy.co

Worldvectorlogo

Worldvectorlogo

worldvectorlogo.com

BrandColors

BrandColors

brandcolors.net

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy