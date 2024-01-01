Simms Fishing

Simms was founded in 1980 by visionary angler and longtime river guide John Simms. Having spent decades providing clients with life-changing experiences on the world’s most majestic rivers, John realized the waders available at that time weren’t up to the job of keeping the folks he was guiding dry, comfortable and safe on the river. Never mind the guides who, as he did, lived and breathed the sport 150+ days a year. So, he set about creating products worthy of a new generation of anglers who, like him, wanted to get out on the water earlier and stay out longer in any weather. Whether you’re a seasoned guide or a kid taking her first cast from the family dock. Whether your home waters are Tokyo Bay or Bristol Bay. Whether you pull a drift boat or tournament-ready rig, Simms is committed to lowering the barriers that stand between the world’s rivers, lakes and open waters and those who hear their call.

