Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SiLogy on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Develop Chips Faster with SiLogy. Next generation tools for integrated circuit design verification.

Website: silogy.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SiLogy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.