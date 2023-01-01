Sighten
engine.sighten.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sighten on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: engine.sighten.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sighten. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Pylon
app.getpylon.com
OpenSolar
app.opensolar.com
Plasfy
app.plasfy.com
SpotlerUK
signon.communigator.co.uk
Salonized
app.salonized.com
Indy
weareindy.com
Bidsketch
signup.bidsketch.com
Ringy
app.ringy.com
Call Connect
app.callconnect.ai
Getlead CRM
app.getlead.co.uk
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io