Switchbar is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount! Check it out!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Shepherd

Shepherd

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: shepherd.study

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shepherd on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Be Smart! Cut Your Study Time in Half, Ace Your Exams, Outshine Your Peers. Skip the multiple apps. Shepherd connects you with everything you need to learn better in one place.

Website: shepherd.study

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shepherd. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Seva

Seva

hiseva.com

Bootcamp.com

Bootcamp.com

bootcamp.com

Traverse.link

Traverse.link

traverse.link

My Study Life

My Study Life

mystudylife.com

ACE Online

ACE Online

ace.online

Hectic

Hectic

hecticapp.com

Clientary

Clientary

clientary.com

Holded

Holded

holded.com

Supapass

Supapass

supapass.com

Docketwise

Docketwise

docketwise.com

Fitzii

Fitzii

fitzii.com

Quiverflow

Quiverflow

quiverflow.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.