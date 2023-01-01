Plan, control and monitor projects. You have the possibility to create a gantt chart where you can visualize your project structure plan. It displays tasks, processes, dependencies, milestones and much more. The degree of completion of your project will be automatically calculated by the progress of each task. Therefore you can define your budgets individually for specific times and different cost categories. Keep an overview of the success of the project at any time.

Website: sharesuite.com

