WebCatalog
SessionLab

SessionLab

app.sessionlab.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SessionLab on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

From ideas to complete agendas. Stay focused and creative with SessionLab. The most flexible session planner tool with a facilitation library - Try it Now!

Website: sessionlab.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SessionLab. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

ChibiAI

ChibiAI

chibi.ai

Softpedia

Softpedia

softpedia.com

CoSchedule

CoSchedule

app.coschedule.com

GoodHire

GoodHire

app.goodhire.com

VidSwap

VidSwap

app.vidswap.com

Fellow

Fellow

fellow.app

Artful Agenda

Artful Agenda

app.artfulagenda.com

WeekToDo

WeekToDo

app.weektodo.me

Microsoft Lists

Microsoft Lists

lists.live.com

PicSo

PicSo

picso.ai

BeeBole

BeeBole

beebole-apps.com

Dynalist

Dynalist

dynalist.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy