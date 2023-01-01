WebCatalog

Website: serialpodcast.org

A high-school senior named Hae Min Lee disappeared one day after school in 1999, in Baltimore County, Maryland. A month later, her body was found in a city park. And two weeks after that, her former boyfriend and classmate, 17-year-old Adnan Syed, was arrested for the crime. He was convicted, and sentenced to life in prison. Syed has always said he had nothing to do with Lee’s death. Sarah Koenig sorted through thousands of documents, listened to trial testimony and police interrogations, and talked to everyone she could find about what happened between Adnan Syed and Hae Min Lee. What she discovered is a story far more complicated than the jury, or the public, ever got to hear.

