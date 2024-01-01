SEOwind is an SEO Content Intelligence tool that lets you create SEO-based Content Briefs in minutes, not hours. 🚀 Stop guessing and start being data-driven with your SEO. ❤️ SEOwind is the perfect tool for making your SEO results more predictable. With our tool, you get all the data you need to write valuable content for your audience: 👉 search intent, 👉 SERPs and the keywords they rank on, 👉 content outline of top SERPs, 👉 user questions, 👉 topics you need to cover 👉 provides you with keywords in context. Using AI, we assist you in writing the title and meta description, provide you with content recommendations and create the content outline itself. All this to make your content perform. You'll never have to waste time manually analyzing, copying & pasting information into Google Docs again. With SEOwind, you can focus on building better-performing content, every time. We are passionate about SEO and Content Marketing. It is why we created SEOwind – a tool that makes it easier for everyone to succeed in this field.

