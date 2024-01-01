Top SentiSight.ai Alternatives
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Appen
appen.com
Unlock Generative AI with Appen. Power exceptional customer experiences with our industry-leading products, depth of expertise and unmatched global team of AI Training Specialists. We’re your trusted data partner, enabling the most innovative companies to execute world-class AI initiatives.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
Scale AI
scale.com
Trusted by world class companies, Scale delivers high quality training data for AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, and more.
Surge AI
surgehq.ai
Train AI on the Richness of Human Language. Build powerful NLP datasets using Surge AI's global data labeling workforce and platform.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform trusted by world-class organizations to quickly and efficiently launch their initiatives with LLMS, generative AI, and more. Whether your goal is to build AI at low costs and high velocity or use AI technology to automate tasks and find insights, Labelbox can d...
Supervisely
supervisely.com
Supervisely platform covers entire R&D lifecycle for computer vision. It allows to interate from image annotation to neural networks training 10x faster: * organize image annotation / data management / manipulation within a single platform at scale * integrate custom NNs or user pretrained models f...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Humanloop
humanloop.com
The enterprise platform for developing and evaluating LLM applications. Companies like AmexGBT, Duolingo and Gusto use the Humanloop platform to develop robust AI applications, evaluate and fine-tune them. All-in-one platform for NLP Annotation, training and monitoring in one unified platform, powe...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
Sama AI
sama.com
Sama is a globally recognized leader in data annotation solutions for enterprise AI models that require the highest accuracy. We are the only computer vision solutions company with an in-house expert workforce using its own enterprise-grade platform. Our mission is to accelerate and advance compute...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Syte
syte.ai
Spot It. Shop It. Drive eCommerce performance with a visual search experience that connects shoppers with products they’ll love. Syte’s product discovery platform empowers your shoppers to instantly find fashion, jewelry and home decor items they’ll adore with inspiring, visual search journeys that...
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Xelex
xelex.ai
Xelex AI is a data curation services provider specializing in data for large language model creation and refinement. Our clients are frequently the data science team at technology companies building and refining their own models or models for their clients. The verticals we work in are primarily hea...
Picterra
picterra.ch
Picterra is an enterprise software platform for the training, deployment, and management of machine-learning models powering geospatial applications & business services. Picterra enables organizations to build scalable geospatial products with a geospatial MLOps platform. The entirely cloud-native p...
Avala
avala.ai
Avala provides more accurately labeled AI data faster, with minimal setup and training time. Avala's comprehensive, open platform caters to the entire AI Ops workflow, combining dataset curation and management, world-class expertise for data labeling and human feedback, and model training, verificat...
Universal Data Tool
universaldatatool.com
The Universal Data Tool is a web/desktop app for editing and annotating images, text, audio, documents and to view and edit any data defined in the extensible .udt.json and .udt.csv standard. Collaborate with others in real time, easily train labelers, integrate into your applications. Perform Image...
CVAT.ai
cvat.ai
Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT), which is designed for use by professional data annotation teams to label data for computer vision algorithms
John Snow Labs
johnsnowlabs.com
John Snow Labs, the AI for Healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, language models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations build, deploy, and operate AI, LLM, and NLP projects faster.
Crowd AI
crowdai.com
CrowdAI is on a mission to democratize vision AI and unlock billions in enterprise value by automating key visual workflows. By bringing together the best of human and computer vision, we empower companies of all sizes to unlock the value hidden in their growing amount of images and video. Our AI-li...
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific helps dedicated research teams to collect the very highest-quality human-powered data - at scale - using our simple-to-use platform to target and manage participants from our diverse, vetted participant pool. The truth matters: the best decisions, and biggest discoveries, are built on the ...
Alegion
alegion.com
Alegion has the most powerful and flexible annotation platform for training data in market. It accelerates model development for the most sophisticated and subjective use cases. It uses integrated ML and has unique capabilities like conditional logic, iterative tasks, multi-stage and workflows, that...
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI is a leading computer vision platform and professional services provider that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps and DataOps workflows to accelerate the adoption and development of data-centric AI. Through the practical application of AI-based automation, Superb AI helps teams man...
M47.AI
m47.ai
Train your Machine Learning Models with our Intelligent Data Labeling Platform that provides text annotation tools and access to our international workforce so you can annotate in any language
SUPA
supa.so
Build user-centric AI with human knowledge, intuition and learned experience. Automated data labeling workflows, AI-assisted annotations, Integrated workforce across SE Asia, Data labeling at scale.
iMerit
imerit.net
iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling technologies and s...
TrainingData.io
trainingdata.io
Model assisted image and video training data labeling for radiology, pathology and other forms of medical data used for building machine learning models. The #1 tool trusted by medical companies, research scientists and technicians.
Jaxon.ai
jaxon.ai
Practical use of AI for “real-world” problems is hard, requiring experts to align domain knowledge to design the right data/model combinations. Large language models like GPT-4 are great for general purpose tasks but fall short on domain-specific use cases, especially when proprietary data is involv...
super.AI
super.ai
Automate business processes end-to-end with guaranteed results using super.AI Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor labeling platform for robotics and autonomous driving. Segments.ai is a fast and accurate data labeling platform for multi-sensor data annotation. You can obtain segmentation labels, vector labels, and more via the intuitive labeling interfaces for images, videos, and 3D point clouds (l...
UBIAI
ubiai.tools
UBIAI makes easy-to-use NLP tools to help companies analyze and extract actionable insights from their unstructured data.
LinkedAI
linkedai.co
Build better AI data faster! LinkedAI is a complete solution for taking control of your training data, with fast labeling tools, human workforce, data management, and automation features. An AI model is only as good as its Training Data. We provide an end-to-end solution for image annotation with ...
BasicAI Cloud
basic.ai
BasicAI Cloud is a free training data platform with strong multimodal feature and AI-powered annotation tools that supports: - Auto-annotation and objects tracking of 3D point cloud (single frame & frame series), 2D & 3D sensor fusion, images and video (consecutive images) data - Auto-segmentation ...
Shaip
shaip.com
Shaip provides high-quality data across multiple data types (text, audio, image & video) to companies looking to build non-biased and high quality AI/ML models. Shaip licenses, collects and annotates data for Healthcare, Conversational AI, Computer Vision and Generative AI/LLM use cases. Going bey...
Datature
datature.io
Datature simplifies the way people build deep-learning capabilities. Using Nexus, our end-to-end #nocode mlops platform, we enable everyone to create AI breakthroughs of their own.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...