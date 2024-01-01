Top SentiOne Alternatives
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (stylized as tumblr and pronounced "tumbler") is an American microblogging and social networking website founded by David Karp in 2007 and currently owned by Automattic. The service allows users to post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog. Users can follow other users' blogs. Bl...
Feedly
feedly.com
Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issue...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Too many brands suck at social. Yours doesn’t have to. It starts with the right tools. Thousands of brands rely on Hootsuite’s platform and solutions to launch brilliant social campaigns, deliver 5-star social commerce experiences, and manage all their customer conversations in one place. But tool...
Linktree
linktr.ee
Meet Linktree™, the free bio link tool used by the world’s best brands, creators and influencers.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
Metricool
metricool.com
Metricool is a platform that allows you to analyze, schedule, and manage your social networks like a real pro. The tool designed to take your social networks to the moon. Schedule your posts, analyze the data that matters and create a winning strategy. From PC or mobile device Save time daily by sch...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can ...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social is a complete social media management platform for businesses & agencies. It helps you schedule posts, monitor mentions, create custom dashboards, and more. Zoho Social is from Zoho.com—a suite of 40+ products trusted by over 40 Million users. It includes a powerful set of features—such...
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Sm...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Social Blade
socialblade.com
Social Blade (sometimes spelled SocialBlade) is an American website that tracks social media statistics and analytics. Social Blade most notably tracks the YouTube platform, but also has analytical information regarding Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Trovo, Dailymotion, Mixer, DLive, ...
Planoly
planoly.com
Planoly is a social media content planner trusted by over 8 million content creators to build your following on social. Leverage comprehensive content creator tools to manage every piece of your social strategy and grow your business. From powerful AI caption generation to content inspiration, Plano...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
Vista Social is a modern all-in-one social media platform. Expertly crafted social media management tools to help you exceed your goals. Features include publishing and scheduling, reports and analytics, social inbox and listening, review management, and much more.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout of...
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversation...
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly is an easy-to-use social media management platform that helps you craft & schedule posts, track analytics, and manage a unified social inbox across your social media channels. * Manage your brand assets in Library. * Fuel your storytelling with Post Ideas. * Polish your content with Post Opti...