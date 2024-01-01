Top SendOwl Alternatives
Shopify
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...
Patreon
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...
Wix
Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...
Stripe
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
WooCommerce
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...
Ecwid
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
Dukaan
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only ...
Pabbly
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax c...
Zoho Billing
Subscription billing software, crafted for growing businesses. Handle your customer subscription billing life cycle from end to end. Automate recurring billing, manage subscriptions, send professional tax-compliant invoices, and get paid on time, every time.
Sage Accounting
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...
Zoho Commerce
Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...
BigCommerce
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and perf...
Optimizely
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Sellix
Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from oth...
Sellpass
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
2Checkout
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
Lemon Squeezy
Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.
FastSpring
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Pepperi
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
PayKickstart
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
Younium
Younium is the subscription management hub for B2B companies to streamline subscription management, invoicing/billing, financial reporting, and data insights for B2B companies. Growing businesses can now have full control of subscriptions, more easily implement scalable processes, and harness more a...
Vendasta
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
SAP
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Yotpo
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
Paddle
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscriptio...
Shift4Shop
Shift4Shop is a feature-rich eCommerce platform serving thousands of businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across the globe. Offering an unmatched free eCommerce solution, the company provides everything an entrepreneur needs to start and grow their business. This turnkey eCommerce e...
Recurly
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
Sellfy
Sellfy is an effortless eCommerce platform for creators looking to sell digital, physical, subscription, and print-on-demand products from a beautiful online store. Sellfy takes care of the technical part of your business so you have more time to focus on growing your audience.
ReadyCloud
It’s a powerful customer relationship management (CRM) software that’s further enhanced with the ReadyShipper and ReadyReturns plugins to create an all-in-one ecommerce solution.