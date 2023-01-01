WebCatalog
Screenjar

Screenjar

screenjar.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Screenjar on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Online Screen Recording. Create a self-service knowledge base that enables both your team and your customers.

Website: screenjar.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Screenjar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

KnowledgeBase

KnowledgeBase

knowledgebase.ai

Wannadocs

Wannadocs

wannadocs.com

HelpDocs

HelpDocs


Support Hero

Support Hero


CleanShot Cloud

CleanShot Cloud

cleanshot.cloud

HelpJuice

HelpJuice

helpjuice.com

Scribbr

Scribbr

scribbr.com

HelpSpace

HelpSpace

helpspace.com

gifcap

gifcap

gifcap.dev

Knowbase

Knowbase

knowbase.ai

Siedisk

Siedisk

siedesk.com

Spaceli

Spaceli

spaceli.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy