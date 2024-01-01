Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Screeners.com on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Screeners gives reviewers what they’re asking for: a singular, secure, hassle-free destination for previewing pre-release content. Screeners frees PR teams up to do what they do best – build buzz and secure killer coverage. Spend your time building relationships with reviewers instead of finding lost passwords,importing users or resolving playback issues.

