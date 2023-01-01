SCRAIM is a complete project management SaaS, based on advanced methodologies with intelligent decision support mechanisms. We are the solution for a pain first noticed while providing Process Improvement consultancy. Our clients were having the same problems over and over again, clients from all activity sectors. The main cause was that the lack processes to standardize the best practices across all teams, leading to delays and even project failure.

Website: scraim.com

