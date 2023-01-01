Top Scoop.it Alternatives
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow...
Tagbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the ultimate UGC platform for marketers and business owners. We help you effectively use the power of user-generated content(UGC) for bringing the human touch to your marketing. Taggbox Widget, as a global leader in the digital space, helps you collect, curate, and present the best UGC fr...
SpidWit
spidwit.com
Spidwit finds and organizes the content on the web. It searches among thousands of the best sites to deliver industry specific high quality news, video, images and quotes, saving time and energy.
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative...
EasyContent
easycontent.io
EasyContent helps you increase your content team's productivity with automated workflows, approval management, real-time collaboration, notifications, and reporting.
Fugo
fugo.ai
Fugo is a smart cloud-based Digital Signage Content Management Software (CMS) that enables businesses of any size to easily manage content remotely for small to large screen networks. With a modern & friendly user interface, controlling 1 or 100 screens is simple.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
UpContent
upcontent.com
Build trust and deepen relationships with curated content. A better way to discover, collaborate, and distribute relevant third-party content that helps turn leads into loyal customers. UpContent’s patent-pending technology helps reduce the amount of time spent searching for content by 65% on averag...