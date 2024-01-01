Top SAP Alternatives
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...
Wix
wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
QuickBooks Workforce
quickbooks.intuit.com
QuickBooks Workforce (formerly QuickBooks Time, TSheets Time Tracker) is a cloud-based time tracking and scheduling app that allows your employees to clock in and out from the job site with the devices they’ve already got in their pockets.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...
QuickBooks Self-Employed
quickbooks.intuit.com
Get a solid start. QuickBooks Self-Employed gives self starters and small businesses the features they need to get ahead.
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Bring your data into the era of AI. Reshape how everyone accesses, manages, and acts on data and insights by connecting every data source and analytics service together—on a single, AI-powered platform.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only ...
ECOUNT ERP
ecount.com
Since 1999, Ecount Inc. continues to offer one of the most affordable and customizable cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in the market. By providing a fully-integrated, robust data management system, Ecount ERP has helped more than 20,000 small and mid-sized business all aroun...
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage is an integral part of your business. With digital transformation taking hold, you’re looking for ways to drive incremental revenue and improve operating efficiencies—so it only makes sense to consider a robust eCommerce solution that’s already fully integrated. As the world’s only Sage certifi...
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
BigCommerce is a NASDAQ-listed ecommerce platform that provides software as a service services to retailers. The company’s platform includes online store creation, search engine optimization, hosting, and marketing and security for small and medium-sized businesses.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Riku.AI
riku.ai
Experiment with A.I. One playground, multiple providers. Riku is the vault of your A.I. creations and a place to save, distribute and experiment with the latest technology. Riku is the one-stop solution to build custom models with NLP technology. Riku.AI aggregates the best large language model i...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...
Scale AI
scale.com
Trusted by world class companies, Scale delivers high quality training data for AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, and more.
Sellix
sellix.io
Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from oth...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform trusted by world-class organizations to quickly and efficiently launch their initiatives with LLMS, generative AI, and more. Whether your goal is to build AI at low costs and high velocity or use AI technology to automate tasks and find insights, Labelbox can d...
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
Log, organize, compare, register, and share all your ML model metadata in a single place. - Automate and standardize as your modeling team grows - Collaborate on models and results with your team and across the org - Use hosted, deploy on-premises or in a private cloud. Integrate with any MLOps sta...
Lemon Squeezy
lemonsqueezy.com
Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.