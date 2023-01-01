Top SalesGig Alternatives
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Automate cold outreach campaigns on email and social Try our proven Sales automation software and boost your cold outreach efforts every day like our 2000+ users do
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...