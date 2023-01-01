Top Sales.Rocks Alternatives
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all ...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Snov.io
snov.io
Snov.io is everything you need to grow your business! With its award-winning tools for lead generation, email verification, automated email outreach, email warm-up, and customer management, you can automate and accelerate your sales at scale.
Mailshake
mailshake.com
Mailshake is a sales engagement platform for modern sales teams. Send personalized cold emails at scale and set tasks to engage with prospects via phone and social media, all in one sequence, on one dashboard. With native integrations to Salesforce, Pipedrive, Hubspot and 3rd party integrations to t...
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which uti...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
Clay
clay.com
Clay automates your data enrichment and email outbound motion by aggregating 50+ data providers, real-time data scraping, and AI message writing into a simple spreadsheet. Filter your dream lead lists with 300+ attributes to target the right leads at the right time, and then use AI to write personal...
Growbots
growbots.com
Growbots created the first all-in-one outbound sales platform. Enjoy automatic lead generation and managing email drip campaigns with CRM integration. All you need to do is set up a customer profile and schedule an email campaign to automatically generate new sales opportunities. Access over 180+ mi...
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain va...
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automatio...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with ...
FindThatLead
findthatlead.com
FindThatLead is an all-in-one lead generation platform that helps companies and individuals find the professional contacts they are looking for, generate leads, verify emails, manage their customer portfolios as a CRM and establish mass email communication. With Findthatlead you can: - Generate segm...
HG Insights
hginsights.com
HG Insights is the authority in Technology Intelligence, delivering data-driven Go-To-Market insights to 90% of Fortune 100 B2B tech companies. Our proprietary Technology Intelligence – granular insights into IT installations, spend, contract, and Intent, paired with cloud product usage, adoption, a...
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
The LeadIQ platform is built to help you prospect smarter and build pipeline faster. Find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Sales prospecting has never been harder. Every day your prospects are bombarded by sellers with non-specific, un-tailored, ge...
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Pr...
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics,...
GetEmail.io
getemail.io
Get Anyone's Email in Seconds. We use Big Data & Machine Learning Algorithms to Find the Email Address of any Professional in any Company in one Second.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront is the Go-to-Market Platform that gives sales and marketing teams everything they need to win leads and close deals. As the joint merger of Germany’s Echobot and Finland’s Leadfeeder, Dealfront’s algorithms and applications access data and insights that other tools can’t, while offering tr...
SalesQL
salesql.com
Over 150,000 professionals in 189 countries use SalesQL for streamlining their sales and recruiting operations, automating prospecting, email outreach, and social touches. Our mission is to help them to create true relationships without the hassle of having to jump between apps, as SalesQL works dir...
Clearout
clearout.io
Clearout is a one-stop solution to enhance your sales and marketing efforts by streamlining the process of identifying and connecting with potential leads through emails. Our tool ensures that your emails reach the intended recipients by expanding your reach, reducing hard bounces, and improving del...
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora deliver...
SellHack
sellhack.com
Find emails and spend more time meeting with prospects and less time searching for them. SellHack is the only tool you need to take control of your pipeline.
Peakslead
peakslead.com
Find leads and close deals With Ease! Access accurate and real-time verified B2B database to drive growth with built-in email verification.
CartInsight
cartinsight.io
CartInsight curates millions of online stores & delivers a comprehensive database of e-commerce leads globally with deep intelligence about their traffic, industry, technology usage, key decision makers and a lot more.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the ...
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld helps companies accelerate revenues and reduce the cost of customer acquisition by providing faster access to target prospects through warm introductions.
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact is a SaaS solution that enriches, cleans, and corrects data directly in CRMs, without any human intervention. The solution works exclusively from our proprietary algorithms and test servers, and unlike all enrichment solutions, Dropcontact has no contact database. This makes Dropcontact ...
ContactOut
contactout.com
Are you tired of overpaying for accurate B2B contact data and wish there was a more cost-effective solution? Introducing ContactOut – the world’s most accurate contact database. Find emails and phone numbers for 300M professionals, including B2B data for 30M companies. Our platform is trusted by 1.4...
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and mark...
LeadDelta
leaddelta.com
A single workspace for your company's relationships. LeadDelta helps you organize and engage your network so that you can become proactive about your most valuable asset – your connections. With LeadDelta, you will obtain a CRM view of your and your team's professional network. LeadDelta allows you ...
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
UserGems
usergems.com
UserGems helps revenue teams drive bigger pipeline and faster sales cycle by delivering prospects that are most likely to buy. Whenever your customers change their jobs, UserGems automatically surfaces them as new leads to your sales reps. This allows reps to be in front of the buyers at the right t...
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer is a web technology profiler and leads data provider. With thousands of technologies tracked across websites of millions of companies, Wappalyzer helps you to identify new prospects and increase your addressable market.
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a go-to-market intelligence platform, designed for sales, marketing and recruitment teams. Lusha’s fresh, dynamic, and high quality data and insights help cut through the noise and reach the right people at the right time. Lusha offers an easy set up without the hassle of lengthy onboarding...
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai uses AI to help you send unlimited emails to verified leads, turbocharging your outreach. We identify the right leads to target, personalize your emails, and track the results of your campaigns so you can achieve unstoppable growth.
RelPro
relpro.com
RelPro delivers a unique combination of smart prospecting, quality leads and targeted intelligence for sales, marketing and business development professionals. We analyze data on more than 150 million decision-makers and 7 million companies from trusted sources, social networks and the web. Through ...
BuzzBoard
buzzboard.ai
BuzzBoard provides a generative AI digital sales assistant platform to make sales reps more confident and more successful with highly-personalized selling content across media types.
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform with over 5 million users that provides information about your key prospects, accounts, and customers. Easily access real-time data from over 15 million private and public companies so you can stay ahead of the competition with instant updates on companies a...
MediaRadar
mediaradar.com
MediaRadar's award-winning advertising intelligence solutions deliver timely cross-media insights that are targeted to those that are involved in the media selling, planning, or buying processes. Media selling teams rely on MediaRadar to prospect for new business, create compelling pitches and conne...
Leadinfo
leadinfo.com
Discover how Leadinfo can help you generate more and better sales than your competition by transforming anonymous website visitors into leads
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adop...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target a...
PartnerTap
partnertap.com
PartnerTap is a data-driven discovery platform for partner revenue. PartnerTap gives partner, channel, and sales teams everything they need to automate account mapping, share partner pipeline in real-time, identify new whitespace sales opps, and start co-selling with partners. Enterprise customers u...
Reveal
reveal.co
Reveal's platform securely connects your CRM with partner companies, providing overlapping account insights, warm leads, and co-marketing opportunities to drive revenue growth.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more...
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered Sales Intelligence platform that empowers sales teams with comprehensive account and stakeholder intelligence to enable microtargeting. Draup’s Sales Intelligence helps enterprise sales teams: *Identify prospects & opportunities that match your ideal client attributes *Build c...
CloseFactor
closefactor.com
CloseFactor is the world’s first GTM operating system for revenue teams. With its quickly evolving set of tools, CloseFactor helps businesses fill their pipeline with their ICP. Using machine learning to automatically curate unstructured information about companies and extract meaningful insights th...
EngageTech
engagetech.io
We enable our customers to drive more qualified, predictable pipeline through our unique Sales Intelligence platform and world-class SDR Services. The EngageTech platform enables SDR and Sales teams around the world to identify in-market accounts and B2B technology buyers ready for a conversation. A...