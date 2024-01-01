Top Saber Feedback Alternatives
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail helps you store, analyze, and collaborate on user research in one place, making it easy to see patterns, discover customer insights, and decide what to do next. Our customers include Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thou...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Discover your visitors issues and doubts with a better user testing tool. The only user testing tool that requires no subscription or monthly fees to get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden upgrade fees. Get better insights from our panel of high quality testers. Unlimited users, unlimi...
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io: The Ultimate Feedback Solution for Web Development Teams. Overview: Marker.io is a revolutionary tool transforming how web development teams collect, manage, and act on feedback. Whether you're a bustling web agency, a dynamic SaaS company, or managing intricate e-commerce platforms, Mar...
dscout
dscout.com
dscout is a qualitative remote research platform for unlocking in-context user insights. Hundreds of the world’s most innovative companies trust our suite of remote research tools to collect “in-the-moment” data that reveals their users and transforms their products and experiences. Recruit from our...
Maze
maze.co
Maze is the user research platform that makes products work for people. Maze empowers any company to build the right products faster by making user insights available at the speed of product development. Built for ease of use, Maze allows designers, product managers, and researchers to collect and s...
Prolific
prolific.co
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
User Interviews helps teams make better business and product decisions by making user research easier, faster, and more joyful. Researchers want to spend more time actually doing research, and we help them do that with recruiting and participant management tools for teams of any size or budget.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl is the fastest way for product, marketing, sales and support teams to collect visual feedback, collaborate, and manage ideas through tools like website feedback, bug tracking and mobile app feedback and customer feedback. Currently, to review and track bugs on websites and mobile apps, people ...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap is a user feedback platform designed for product teams to gather product-specific insights, accelerate user testing, and improve stakeholder feedback loops. Product teams strive for user-centric processes and rely on Usersnap to gain clarity for product decisions. Companies such as Red Hat,...
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UserZoom (Now part of UserTesting), empowers Design, Research, Product, and Marketing teams to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Whether you need to inform quick design iterations or democratize UX research across global teams, UserZoom’s products and services can help you quick...
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Userlytics is a full featured state of the art user experience research platform with a global participant group of almost 2 million panelists. Since 2009, Userlytics has been helping enterprises and agencies improve the user and customer experience of their websites, apps and prototypes. With a sca...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
As a trusted and global leader in tools for information architecture, Optimal Workshop helps organizations build more intuitive and successful digital experiences backed by user research. Our superior analysis functionalities, multiple testing methods, and fast and easy participant recruitment give ...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Userbrain allows you to watch videos of real people interacting with your product. Observe their behavior to discover what’s working for your product, and what’s not. Test websites, mobile apps, and prototypes on smartphones, desktops, and tablets. Userbrain is your go-to tool for remote unmoderated...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
Discuss
discuss.io
Unlocking the power of innovation to drive next gen insights, Discuss stands as a purpose-built platform, meticulously designed by researchers for researchers. We believe in the transformative impact of truly listening, understanding, and valuing customers' experiences, recognizing their critical ro...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
RhetorAI
rhetorai.com
RhetorAi is an AI tool that conducts user interviews to help companies achieve product-market fit faster. It allows for 24/7 availability and provides valuable insights like an AI product researcher. The tool can conduct hundreds of interviews a day and store transcripts for easy access. Rhetorai go...
Kraftful
kraftful.com
Kraftful gives you deep AI analysis of user feedback to learn what your users need and how to make your product delightful.
Userback
userback.io
Introducing Userback, the leading user research platform for small teams looking to understand users and build better products. With Userback, you can collect metadata-enriched visual feedback and gain deep insights into your user's sentiment and behavior with in-app surveys like NPS, CES, and CSAT ...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate offers a comprehensive solution for feedback from customers and employees. Gain actionable insights and make data-driven decisions.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing all...
Quallie
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Juno
heyjuno.co
Juno is an AI research platform. It interacts with real people to understand what they think, feel and experience. Juno leads user interviews and uncovers rich insights, on your behalf. Why? Rich and deep user insights at the speed and scalability of surveys. * Autonomous: operates unsupervised ...
Wondering
wondering.com
Wondering is the A-led user research and interviewing platform. We help product and UX teams to get faster customer feedback on designs and new concepts in any language and build better products with AI-led research.
UX Sniff
uxsniff.com
Improve your website's UX and boost conversions with UXsniff, an AI-powered tool that autonomously analyzes session recordings and identifies abnormal click patterns. Let UXsniff be your virtual UX analyst, enhancing your site's UX and conversion rates.
UXReality
uxreality.com
UXReality is an inclusive AI-powered app for creating your own universe of user behavior data. It has all mobile behavior tracking features such as heatmap, gaze plot, emotions, voice, scroll and click flows recordings with webcam Eye Tracking, Emotion Measurement, and Surveys.
UserQ - Tester
userq.com
UserQ is the first fully remote user research solution that caters for MENA researchers and testers – with Arabic and English testing options, utilising a panel of local testers. We’re on a mission to make UX research accessible to every brand, manager and researcher in the MENA region. Using our Us...
UserQ - Researcher
userq.com
UserQ is the first fully remote user research solution that caters for MENA researchers and testers – with Arabic and English testing options, utilising a panel of local testers. We’re on a mission to make UX research accessible to every brand, manager and researcher in the MENA region. Using our Us...
Tobii UX Explore
tobii.com
Tobii UX Explore offers quick and easy-to-understand insights about your user experience by letting you see through the eyes of your users. With our UX testing platform, you’ll access a first-person perspective of user attention, with accurate gaze visualizations, using just the user’s smartphone. W...
The User Interview Exchange
userinterviewexchange.com
The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products rel...
Sticky
tobii.com
Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real peop...
SenseCheck
sensecheck.com
The SenseCheck platform gives you objective feedback on your marketing material from our huge panel of experienced professionals. An external perspective that helps you improve your results and avoid expensive failure. Get feedback on any material, eg Websites, Landing Pages, Emails, Ads, Social Med...
RapidUsertests
rapidusertests.com
Rapidusertests.com is an online usability service which enables companies to perform quick and easy optimization of their websites and apps. For 69€ per tester, product managers, marketeers and ux designers can get usability feedback to their website or advertisments. Due to an innovative screen rec...
PrepsUs
prepsus.io
User research software helps product managers identify key user problems that will result in desired product and business outcomes
Parative
parative.com
Parative is focused on putting actionable product usage and customer behavior insights into the hands of the employees that need them most – front-line revenue and retention teams – without the need for support from a data team, CDP, or data warehouse. Parative is designed to help teams answer thre...
OpenQ
openq.co
OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provide...
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...