Top Roxhill Media Alternatives
Feedly
feedly.com
Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Awario
awario.com
Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...
Mention
mention.com
Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. is a public relations and earned media software company and services provider. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois; with clients worldwide. The company went public via reverse merger in June 2017. In addition to its web-based PR and ea...
Business Wire
businesswire.com
Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...
PR Newswire
prnewswire.com
PR Newswire’s news distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing solutions help you connect and engage with target audiences across the globe.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Newsworthy.ai
newswriter.ai
Created by the team at Newsworthy.ai, Newswriter.ai is a GPT-3 OpenAI powered generative AI press release writing tool that helps you create compelling and eye-catching press releases in minutes. Human editing is always recommended — never rely exclusively on AI.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Storiad
storiad.com
Storiad helps authors plan, deploy, & manage a digital book promotion campaigns to reach the right book audience to raise book awareness & increase book sales.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
Meet AlphaSense: the world's leading market intelligence and search platform. AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world’s top companies and financial institutions to help professionals make better business decisions with confidence and speed. Since 2011, our AI-based technology ...
RadioKing
radioking.com
RadioKing is the number one platform for creating and broadcasting your own online radio station. This solution also offers turnkey services to support radio stations in their digital development (Website, Mobile Application, Connected Speaker, TV and Auto). Today, they host more than 3,000 radio st...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Automatically collect and report media coverage. PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time.
Zex PR Wire
zexprwire.com
Zexprwire has positively shaped the PR distribution service industry with its remarkable commitment to client support. We offer more reach and greater visibility so you can get better returns on your communication spend. Expand your brand awareness online and help influence key people in your indust...
ReadWrite
readwrite.com
ReadWrite is a tech media publication focused on educating our audience on emerging tech like AI, Crypto & Gaming and reporting the latest news from the tech industry.
Publifix.net
publifix.net
Publifix.net is a PR and press release distribution software, used daily by hundreds of media outlets from different countries. With Publifix.net, PR and marketing teams can easily share their content with thousands of affiliated journalists in just a few clicks. To ensure optimal distribution resul...
PRShots
prshots.com
Online image/video and press release library PRShots is a fantastic vehicle for allowing press and influencers to access high-res images, video and press releases. If you choose PRshots to host your images and press releases you will get immediate access to a community of over 30,000 worldwide media...
Press Hook
presshook.com
Press Hook is a tech-enabled Public relations marketplace that connects brands to the media. Create your profile, submit samples to relevant journalists, and get your brand mentioned in top tier publications such as Forbes, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Today, and many more.
Newsfile
newsfilecorp.com
Newsfile is your customer-first newswire and regulatory filing team that delivers service and support you won’t find anywhere else in the industry. Our comprehensive circuits distribute news to a worldwide audience of investors, analysts and institutions while ensuring compliance with all Stock Exch...
Legit.ng
legit.ng
Legit.ng is Nigeria’s #1 online and entertainment news publisher by audience, meeting the news needs of over 20 million unique readers monthly via our website. We publish various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.
JournoLink
journolink.com
The quickest, easiest way to get your business in the press, JournoLink is an easy-to-use, easy-to-learn publicity software, to help your small business to communicate with huge audiences. Press release distribution, online publication, media requests and press room. JournoLink offers support and le...
Software Connect
softwareconnect.com
Software Connect help businesses and organizations find better software. Software Connect website is a free resource for businesses to find software reviews on anything from ERP to WMS, and everything in between. Additionally Software Connect's team of software experts provide free phone consultat...
Coinscribble
coinscribble.com
What is Coinscribble? Coinscribble is a press release newswire service platform for the crypto, blockchain, Web3, and NFT industries. Coinscribble is designed to help Web3 companies secure guaranteed, quality coverage from leading crypto media and news platforms like CoinTelegraph, CoinMarketCap, Be...
Zwak News
zwaknews.com
Zwak News is a leading news platform that delivers up-to-date and accurate news from Afghanistan and around the world. Our team of experienced journalists is committed to providing reliable and unbiased news to our readers. In addition, we also strongly believe in the importance of sharing good serv...
PR Fire
prfire.com
Use PR Fire to distribute news and get noticed! Rank Higher on Google Increase Sales Build Your Brand Raise Your Profile Get More Exposure Become the Authority
ClickPress
click.press
Master your WordPress site like a pro with brilliant one-click features. Unlock your site's potential and experience unlimited performance and speedy loading for an exceptional online presence.
3BL Media
3blmedia.com
3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world’s leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business, reaching 10+ million change-makers.
PR Wire Pro
prwirepro.com
Press Release Distribution to over 250+ news sites - 24 Hour Editorial Team - Fast Distribution - (800)460-2502 Fast press release distribution to both Google and Apple News, ABC & NBC Affiliate Networks, CBS & FOX affiliates, Digital Journal and hundreds of additional news networks. Get your websit...
The CyberWire
thecyberwire.com
The CyberWire is an independent voice delivering concise, accessible, and relevant cybersecurity news and cybersecurity podcasts to people all across the globe.
Faselis Growth
faselisgrowth.com
Faselis Growth provides small businesses with an easy way to send press releases directly to national and local media fast. Unlike many other services in the category, Faselis Growth offers easily discoverable segmented media lists, a press release template that is as simple to fill in as it is to e...
PressPog
presspog.com
PressPog is a press release service that is SEO Optimized to ensure great distribution and ease of use. When we looked at the pricing in the market it's oftentimes very difficult to afford. Our team wanted to make press releases affordable, time saving by including article writing for you and overal...
FinanceWire
financewire.com
FinanceWire is a newswire syndication platform for finance and fintech companies. Using a hyper-targeted approach, companies use FinanceWire to broadcast news on leading media outlets in the world of finance.
eReleases
ereleases.com
Press release distribution to journalists who want it. Measurable results plus PR Newswire. Small biz customers rate us best.
24-7 Press Release Newswire
24-7pressrelease.com
24-7 Press Release Newswire is a press release distribution service for businesses looking to spread their news through social media and tradition news channels to reach your audience, and manage visitors, sales and brand awareness.
PR.com
pr.com
PR.com is a website where you can promote your buisness with a directory of businesses, products and services, a press release distribution, and more, PR.com is a one stop shop business marketplace.
MarketersMEDIA
marketersmedia.com
MarketersMEDIA Newswire is a press release company that helps businesses reach international news agencies and publish on reputable media outlets, including APNews, MarketWatch, Yahoo! News, AsiaOne, and 500+ more media endpoints. With the power of technology and their commitment to customer delight...
PRnews.io
prnews.io
PRNEWS.IO provides guaranteed placement of sponsored content in online media around the world. The Platform will help you to increase awareness among your potential partners and investors, boost your sales, and gain link juice. No more fuss about searching hundreds of platforms to share your news or...
iCrowdNewswire
icrowdnewswire.com
iCrowdNewswire was founded in 2015 by a team of former senior executives from Marketwired, Business Wire, PR Newswire, Dow Jones and other leading financial and corporate news organizations. With thousands of press releases published and distributed daily, competition is at an all-time high. iCrowdN...
Chainwire
chainwire.org
Chainwire is a newswire syndication service for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Designed for cryptocurrency projects, blockchain companies, exchanges, investment firms, and PR agencies, Chainwire allows press releases to be published simultaneously across hyper-targeted crypto media outl...
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
ACCESSWIRE
accesswire.com
The ACCESSWIRE® online distribution platform provides communications professionals with a simpler and more efficient workflow for their daily activities. Communications professionals now have one single source they can turn to where they can distribute Press Releases, build a Newsroom, and plan thei...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...