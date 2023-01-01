WebCatalog

Top Rocket.Chat Alternatives

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

microsoft.com

Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft prod...

Slack

Slack

slack.com

Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.

Google Chat

Google Chat

workspace.google.com

Google Chat is a communication software developed by Google built for teams that provides direct messages and team chat rooms, similar to competitors Slack and Microsoft Teams, along with a group messaging function that allows G Drive content sharing (Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides). It i...

Mattermost

Mattermost

mattermost.com

Mattermost is an open-source, self-hostable online chat service with file sharing, search, and integrations. It is designed as an internal chat for organisations and companies, and mostly markets itself as an open-source alternative to Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Threads

Threads

threads.com

Cancel the recurring meeting. Threads is a modern forum for work where focused discussions and decisions take place.

Twist

Twist

twist.com

Twist makes team communication less chaotic. A Slack alternative that keeps teamwork organized, on-topic and easy to find (forever). From Doist, the makers of Todoist.

Quill

Quill

quill.chat

Quill is the best way to message with a team or group. Built for productivity and focus, Quill reduces notifications, collects conversations into threads, and gets out of your way — so you can get back to doing what you do best

Ryver

Ryver

ryver.com

Get more done and save money by collaborating with your whole team IN ONE APP. Group chat + task manager + voice & video calls. Start for free today!

Flock

Flock

flock.com

Flock, the best team communication app and online collaboration platform, comes with team messaging, project management and other great features that improve productivity and boost speed of execution.

Chanty

Chanty

chanty.com

Join Chanty – your all-in-one team collaboration tool, with unlimited message history, powerful features and apps to make your team super productive

Pumble

Pumble

pumble.com

Free team chat app. Replace email and collaborate with your co-workers more efficiently. Unlimited users and message history, free forever.

Flowdock

Flowdock

flowdock.com

CA Flowdock brings all of your conversations, work items and tools into one place. Prioritize work, solve problems, search and organize across teams, locations and timezones.

Brosix

Brosix

brosix.com

Chat App for companies and organizations that improves team communication and productivity. Having the best collaboration features delivered in a single package.

