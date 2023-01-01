Top Rewardful Alternatives
ClickBank
clickbank.com
ClickBank is a leading global retailer with its own marketplace. We enable sellers & entrepreneurs to grow their sales with our global affiliate network.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner relationship management software to scale any program: affiliate, reseller, marketing and more. See why SaaS companies grow with PartnerStack PRM.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
Digital First AI
digitalfirst.ai
WE BELIEVE that even the smallest entrepreneur should be able to validate his product and select marketing tactics that are effective for himself. We want to equip entrepreneurs with the ultimate future proof tactics and remove obstacles to creating businesses that have the potential to change the w...
Awin
awin.com
Grow your business with a global affiliate marketing network that delivers marketing solutions for advertisers, agencies and publishers around the world.
Involve Asia
involve.asia
Involve Asia is a global marketing technology company that provides a platform for brands and advertisers to manage thousands of partnerships with content creators, affiliates and developers. Founded in 2014, Involve Asia has been backed major venture capital firms such as 500 Startups, OSK Technolo...
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling pro...
Talkable
talkable.com
Great referral marketing programs ✅ for online stores, local business & b2b services. Customer loyalty program for a growth marketing. Easy to launch, test and optimize! Reward your customers!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Grow your business overnight, every night. GrowSurf is referral software for tech startups. Our customers see 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% monthly growth.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
The easiest way to get more reviews, and build your reputation. Create social media buzz, improve your SEO and win more sales.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Con...
Evolup
evolup.com
Evolup is a cutting-edge platform that empowers individuals to create their own online affiliate stores with ease, using powerful artificial intelligence technology. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, Evolup offers a simple, user-friendly interface that lets you get your st...
Rakuten Advertising
rakutenadvertising.com
At Rakuten Advertising, our mission is to make the Internet a better place. A place that brings relevance, value and enjoyment to everyone involved – advertisers, publishers and consumers alike. How do we do it? By never slowing down. By constantly innovating. By combining Rakuten’s owned and operat...
Marketcall
marketcall.com
Pay Per Call Affiliate Network Marketcall is the best choice on the market. More than two hundred Pay Per Call offers
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Imagine your own customers helping you drive new sales! Customer referrals are the key to viral marketing and a thriving business. With ReferralCandy, bring this incredible power of peer influence to your own store.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform with the most advanced solutions for customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing. Find out more about how your brand can drive growth with Yotpo here.
LeadDyno
leaddyno.com
Grow and manage your affiliate, influencer or referral program. Sync with Shopify, Stripe and 25+ integrations. Try our affiliate software free for 30 days.
Get4views
get4views.com
Get4views - legal promotion service for YouTube channels and videos. It helps bloggers gain views and subscribers, and helps businesses increase sales and attract website visitors.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance, affiliate and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels...
UpPromote
uppromote.com
UpPromote: Affiliate & Referral is the top recommended affiliate marketing/ referral solution on the Shopify app store. The app provides a straightforward and easy-understand onboarding process and also offers powerful options to help Shopify merchants build and manage affiliate programs with ease. ...
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is the world’s largest loyalty platform, providing easy-to-use reward programs that help scaling ecommerce brands transform one-time sales into repeat, loyal customers. Over 100,000 brands use Smile points, referral, and VIP programs to maximize their acquisition efforts and turn transactio...
Offer18
offer18.com
What is Offer18? Offer18 an affiliate marketing platform has evolved very efficiently in a short span of time and now holds a distinct position in the world’s top affiliate marketing platforms. Offer18 is trusted by a great number of Affiliates/Advertisers/Agencies/Adnetworks and still many to be co...
BeMob
bemob.com
BeMob - powerful cloud-based tracker for managing and optimizing ad campaigns. Instant redirects, advanced targeting, detailed analytics, bot and spy protection, multi-user access, shared reports, multi language UI and support team with competitive pricing and free plan makes BeMob ultimate ad track...
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Grow Your SaaS Revenue No servers or code needed. Companies using Stripe’s Payment Links can start tracking referrals in 5 minutes with our copy-paste integration!
MGID
mgid.com
Our vision is to nurture a new stage of digital media, enabling consumers to engage with content and sponsored advertisements in an equally positive way.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and par...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
CJ
cj.com
CJ Affiliate is the world’s largest affiliate network. With over 20 years of experience, CJ Affiliate is the most trusted and established name in affiliate marketing with a track record of consistently driving intelligent growth for our clients. As part of Publicis Groupe, aligned with Publicis Medi...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Admitad
admitad.com
Admitad is a partner marketing platform that provides a suite of hi-tech solutions for advertisers, publishers and influencers of all sizes to help them grow their businesses globally with strategic partnerships. Admitad connects brands and retailers with more than 100 000 active publishers all over...
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals.
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...