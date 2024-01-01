Top Revolut Business Alternatives
Revolut
revolut.com
One app for all things money. From your everyday spending, to planning for your future with savings and investments, Revolut helps you get more from your money.
Holvi
holvi.com
Your all-in-one account for self-employment. Banking, invoicing and bookkeeping – plus a new business credit card. All in one place, so you can focus on what matters. That’s work life simplified.
Lendio
lendio.com
Utah-based Lendio (formerly Funding Universe), founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin, is a free online loan marketplace in the U.S. targeting small business owners.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox offers fast, easy access to business financing, up to $150,000. Learn how our line of credit and term loan options can unlock growth for your business.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch Insurance is a new kind of insurance company for startups. Built by founders for founders, we’ve re-designed everything about business insurance from scratch so you can move faster.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Crowdcube is an equity crowdfunding platform for entrepreneurs of start-ups and growing businesses to connect with potential investors. Crowdcube gives investors real equity in the companies they fund. Crowdcube uses the web-based notion of crowdfunding where a community of like minded people pool t...
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy is Europe's leading end-to-end M&A platform, helping founders and business acquirers complete acquisitions in as little as 30 days. Your end-to-end platform to buy and sell businesses. Foundy helps founders and acquirers complete acquisitions up to 3x faster and more cost-effectively than th...
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Online investing opportunities in the best new startup businesses, and raise seed and angel investment, with top European equity crowdfunding site Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Business insurance is one of the oldest industries in the world. It is built on personal relationships rather than technological advancement. It’s also dominated by long-established players. Until now. Embroker is a digitally-native business insurance company built from the ground up with modern tec...